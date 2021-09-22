“Bearsun” the cross-country walking bear has a companion from Miami to Joplin- a Kansas native supporting her own cause

JOPLIN, Mo. — Yesterday we introduced you to a man walking across the U.S. In a bear suit.

He’s walking to raise money and awareness for several different causes. But he didn’t walk alone on his trip from Miami to Joplin. Walking with him was galena Kansas native Malisia House.

House is battling a life-threatening brain condition. Despite that, she is collecting items to help kids cope with difficult situations.

“I raise money to get teddy bears for the police departments so when accidents happen, and kids are involved, it’s best to have a teddy bear with them to keep the kids nice and calm, and there’s a bear called “MediTeddy”, I send those to the hospitals for the kids to hide their IV bags,” said Malisia House, Children’s Fundraiser.

If you’d like to contribute to that cause, click here.