NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA — The Bearskin Healthcare & Wellness Center are scheduling covid-19 vaccinations for their tribal community.

Wyandotte nation tribal citizens and Eastern Shawnee citizens must be 18 and older. Tribal citizens that are not active patients will need to present their tribal membership card and driver’s license.

For more information about scheduling a covid vaccination appointment please contact 918-678-3223 or 918-678-3259