Beacon Food Pantry of Bourbon County helps provide toys and food to families in need

BOURBON COUNTY, Kans. — A southeast Kansas non-profit is looking to help families in need this holiday season.

The “Beacon Food Pantry of Bourbon County,” has begun taking sign ups for its “Adopt A Child” and “Elk’s Food Basket Program.” these would provide toys and food for the holiday season for those in need.

The Beacon has also recently opened up appointments to sign up for its 2022 Food Card Program which will open up on October 25th and close on the 29th.

“Bring their information, proof of residence, proof of income, DCF letter if you get food stamps and basically it’s a quick qualification,” said David Gillen, The Beacon Director.

In past years, the holiday programs have helped the non profit assist three hundred families.