Beacon Autism Center in Carthage expanding

An autism project designed to help kids throughout Southwest Missouri is growing.

The Beacon Autism Center in Carthage expanded its campus this summer. It’s now about 25-percent bigger, allowing more students to enroll and adding new services to help those students.

That includes specialty rooms, like ones designed to look like an apartment. It give older students a chance to learn life skills.

The Beacon Autism Center sits in the lower level of the Carthage School District administration building. 13 school districts participate in the program.