JOPLIN, Mo. — Missouri Southern football players are out on campus today finding people willing to help save lives.

It was all part of the Be The Match Donor Registry Drive.

The goal is to sign people up to be a potential bone stem cell donor, which could help save someone’s life who is dying from cancer.

To be a donor you must be between the ages of 18 and 60, live in the United States, and meet other health guidelines.

Brian Boyd, MSSU Receiver, said, “I’ve learned that it’s, it’s really simple to save a life. Just to see if you’re a match, just to help someone out it’s very simple. It’s just a mouth swab and I mean, I thought it was more that what it is. But it’s very simple.”

The football team will be back out tomorrow signing people up to register.

It’ll take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the MSSU oval and the Julion Leon Health Sciences Building.

You can also register by texting cure153 to the number 61474.