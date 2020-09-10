JOPLIN, Mo. — Local mental health professionals hosted a suicide prevention event Thursday. The annual program is called Be Someone’s Lifeboat.

It kicked off with a boat launch, leading to a training to help spot the signs of depression or suicidal tendencies – and know what to do to help. Trends show suicide leads to dozens of lives lost in Southwest Missouri every year.

Debbie Fitzgerald, Ozark Center, said, “We lost 41 people to suicide in the four county area of SW Missouri in 2018. And that’s 41 too many.”

The prevention program was hosted online this year. The experts emphasize that suicide is preventable and that there are free resources to help both an individual at risk and loved ones who want to help them.

Ashley Micklethwaite, One Joplin, said, “Being there to be a good listener, and to connect people that you love with professional resources is that life boat.”

Ozark center will post the video of the training program on its Facebook page Friday.