Be Local Passport program aimed at helping downtown businesses

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Downtown Joplin Alliance is launching a program designed to help downtown businesses and your wallet.

Its called the Be Local Passport and you’ll be able to use it in downtown shops, restaurants, hair salons and more.

Lori Haun, with the Downtown Joplin Alliance, says there will be between thirty to forty businesses participating.

Each business will have a special that will be a one time only use, when you redeem it your passport will be stamped.

Haun says to get a passport, go to the Downtown Joplin Alliance website, the passport is thirty dollars and includes a shirt.

Lori Haun, Downtown Joplin Alliance, said, “The idea is kind of, bringing people downtown. Maybe in a more spread out time, as opposed to a one day event or something like that. So, people can come down and shop when they’re comfortable. Shop in the places they’re comfortable. And still enjoy the downtown.”

The be local passport promotion will run from September 1 through November 15.

For a link to the Downtown Joplin Alliance website, see below.

downtownjoplin.com