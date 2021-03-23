BBB warns of SAT prep scam

FOUR STATE AREA — The Better Business Bureau is warning of scams targeting the parents of high school students. Scammers are apparently calling parents with a phony SAT prep offer.

They say the scammers put together a profile on their child — then call pretending to be with the quote College Board”. The BBB says they ask for credit card information so they can mail the families books, cds, and test prep videos.

Stephanie Garland, BBB Regional Director, said, “The caller needs for you to pay a deposit. Sometimes several hundred dollars for the materials and of course they claim its going to be refunded when materials are returned. But if you give your address and card details materials will never arrive.”

BBB says the College Board will never ask for bank or credit card information over the phone. Families can protect themselves from scammers by making their social media private and being careful with the information you share online.