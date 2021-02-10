BBB warns of romance scam

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — The Better Business Bureau is warning of a new money laundering romance scam.

They say victims meet scammers online through dating websites. The scammer will ask the victim to receive money for them that is wired overseas. The BBB says scammers may say the money is for a loved one battling covid-19 or a charity — but that’s a lie.

Stephanie Garland, Regional Director of Springfield BBB, said, “it turns out the money they want you to get is actually stolen CARES Act funds and after stealing it scammers send the money to someone through the United States to make it harder for authorities to trace. Its called a money mule and the victim may still face prosecution.”

Garland says to never send personal information to someone you’ve never met and to beware of certain dating websites.