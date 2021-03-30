BBB warns about bank cards which give cash advances

FOUR STATE AREA — The Better Business Bureau is warning the public to think twice before signing up for bank cards that give you cash advances.

The BBB says they have seen a nationwide trend of advance-fee loan scams. They say before banking with a company check if it is FDIC insured. That way if the bank goes under you could get your money back. The BBB adds anything that says guarantee and promises loans could be a scam.

Stephanie Garland, BBB Regional Director, said, “You need to watch out and realize in some cases when it is a scam you must pay a processing a fee before obtaining the loan. The so called loan brokers dont lend money directly. They claim to act as money finders and ask for an advanced fee in order to prepare the loan application and present it.”

To check if a bank is accredited visit the Better Business Bureau website.