BBB warning community of scams during tax season

MISSOURI– Tax season is just around the corner and the Better Business Bureau is warning the community to be aware of possible scams.

If you received a 1099 and have not filed for unemployment during 2020 that means someone has filed for unemployment in your name.

The BBB you did not file for unemployment but receive the form you need to report it immediately.

Stephanie Garland, Regional Director Of Better Business Bureau, Says, “You do get something like this in the mail, even if you think its weird this makes no sense, you can always file it with us BBB.org. We’ll let the Federal Trade Commission and law enforcement know within 24 hours. We also recommend highly for you to go ahead and call the IRS itself and to say hey this is a mistake, i didn’t file this i don’t know what’s happening, please help.”

To make your account more secure you can also call the IRS and request a six digit pin.

Tax filing begins Friday, February 12.