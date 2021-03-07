MISSOURI — Spring Break is just around the corner but The Better Business Bureau is warning the public to look into travel insurance before booking your dream vacation.

The BBB says before getting travel insurance, read the fine print and see if it covers anything coronavirus related.

If your trip is already booked, do your research and check if there are any restrictions at the destination or if anything has closed since you booked.

Stephanie Garland, BBB Regional Director, says, “Some parts of our country there may be heavy restrictions. In other parts of the country there may not be any restrictions if you are going to a small rural area. So make sure you are aware of what’s happening. If you are going to go on a long trip you’re probably going to need multiple different masks that you can easily clean if they’re cloth.”

She says no matter your destination make sure to pack a pandemic bag with masks, hand sanitizer and baby wipes to stay safe when traveling.