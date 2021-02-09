BBB investigating Springfield based timeshare exit company

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — The Better Business Bureau is investigating a timeshare exit company for not meeting its promises.

The BBB says 102 complaints were lodged against Relief Solutions International LLC over the last three years. The company is based in Springfield — but people in 33 states and one Canadian province have filed complaints. The BBB says RSI LLC has failed to cancel its timeshares within the promised time frame, failed to issue refunds, and gave misleading sales presentations.

Stephanie Garland, Regional Director Of Springfield BBB, said, “Be very carfeul and research any businesses and owners carefully before paying any money. In this case if people checked out its non-accredited F rated profile on bbb.org. Consumers would have seen very clearly the complaints and what other people were saying. Consumers say they lost between $10,000 to $20,000.”

She says if you have a timeshare and want to cancel it contact the resort that originally sold you the time share to see if they have a deed-back program.