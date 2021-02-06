BBB cautioning people putting a Covid-19 vaccination card online

MISSOURI — The Better Business Bureau is warning everyone to think twice before posting your Coronavirus vaccination card online.

The BBB says there are two types of scams circulating in the UK and they anticipate it coming to the USA soon.

For the first scheme, thieves are stealing blank vaccination cards that are posted online.

The BBB says scammers are filling the blank cards out and selling it to people who need vaccinations for work, but do not want to get vaccinated.

Stephanie Garland, Regional Director of Better Business Bureau, says, “For the second version is if you go ahead and fill out your information and take that really cute selfie with it the problem with that is you’re giving the information of your first and last name. You may be giving out your phone number, your address and you’re definitely are giving out where you got the shot the vaccine at. All of that can be used against you in a pretty bad way.”

She advises people who want to show that they’ve been vaccinated to add a “Vaccinated against Covid-19” frame on their Facebook profile photo.