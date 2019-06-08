BBB brings awareness to timeshare exit company scams

Years ago, getting a timeshare to travel was considered a smart and easy way to travel often. Now it's a headache for those trying to get out of them.

Exiting a timeshare agreement is no easy task. In fact, it's almost impossible without what's called a timeshare exit company. Those businesses situate themselves in high travel areas like Branson. Springfield is actually home to more than a dozen scam companies and are the source of a more than $2 million loss for Southwest Missouri residents. The Better Business Bureau is working to make sure residents know about these scams.

"We will get you out of your timeshare within the next year or 365 days or we promise you a 100 percent money back guarantee," says one victim.

"We're hearing from consumers that it's near impossible to get out of their timeshare successfully, and they start working with these timeshare exit operators, and they think that they're going somewhere and a lot of these consumers told us they thought they were out of their timeshare, and then they get a bill," says Stephanie Garland, Better Business Bureau.

Before you do business with one of these companies you're urged to check their credibility with the BBB online.