Baxter Srpings expansion projects reflects its healthy economy

Baxter Springs city leaders say several expansion projects show just how healthy the city's economy is.

Mayor Randall Trease says projects by Liberty Utilities, ATEC Steel and Shape Industries show a strong belief in the continued strength of the city's economy. Along with that, Trease says the city is attracting new businesses, like decades of wheels. And he believes these projects will only serve to bring even more business to town.

"You can't have negative economy stuff when you're growing and getting bigger and larger, and industries are coming to town,” says Randall Trease.

Trease says there have also been several smaller businesses open in town, and he expects even more in the months ahead.