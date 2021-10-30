Baxter Springs welcomes first disc golf tournament for its new course

BAXTER SPRINGS, Ks. — A new city addition was put to the test this weekend.

Kiwanis Park was the site of the first Spring River Spooktacular disc golf tournament.



This was the course’s first tournament since it opened back in August.



While many of the competitors traveled locally, some competitors travelled from as far as Olathe and Tulsa.



Aside from competition, the tournament was designed to help promote business throughout Baxter Springs.

Charles Rector, Baxter Springs Disc Golf Club President, says, “Usually people come in the week prior to do some practicing and go in town and buy gas and food and we’re just hoping to see that help our businesses out in Baxter because they’ve supported our course so much, we have about 10, 15 really good sponsors and we just want to take care of them.”

Rector hopes to organize an upcoming tournament to benefit Baxter Springs Auxiliary Firefighter Malachi Brown who was injured while fighting a house fire.



More information will be posted on the Baxter Springs Disc Golf Club Facebook page which is linked here.