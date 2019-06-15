Baxter Springs to Renovate Pool

Baxter Springs will soon be receiving updates to a beloved attraction for area residents.



Baxter Springs along with 19 other cities in Kansas were selected for a grant to improve their pools.

A couple months back, area leaders conducted a low to moderate income survey to determine the finances of residents.



That survey revealed that at least 51% of those that completed the survey made low to moderate income, thus qualifying the town for the grant.

And the city is hoping to have the new pool ready by next season.

Randall Treese, the Baxter Springs Mayor says, “It’s something the city needs. The pool is 60-70 something odd years old and ya know this is going to be a big improvement for us.”



The updated pool will cost about $1.6 million.

The grant will provde about 60% of those funds and baxter springs will come up with the other 40%.