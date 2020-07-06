Baxter Springs sees unusual amount of wild animals on the streets

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — The Baxter Springs Police Department is issuing a warning about wild animals in residential areas.

Officers say recently, they’ve been made aware of an unusual amount of wild animals showing up where they normally wouldn’t be like coming on porches and near houses.

A few have even shown signs of distemper, so they want you to warn your children that these animals are dangerous.

If you see an animal near your home, your asked to call the sheriff’s office at 620-856-2112 so an officer can catch it.