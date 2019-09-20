Baxter Springs School District looks to improve safety with new stoplight

The Baxter Springs School board will use a contractor from Salina to build a traffic light right off of Highway 69. The school district hopes it will reduce fatal accidents in that area while also keeping students and staff safe.

Building the traffic light will cost nearly $160,000. It will be funded partially from the school district, the county, and individual donations.

“There’s been fatalities here before and so that’s lead to several people pushing for this for many years,” explained Superintendent David Pendergraft. “So, we are glad to finally see an end in sight and we are happy to provide a safe environment for everyone around here.”

Pendergarft says building the traffic light will take sixty days and it will be done in late November.