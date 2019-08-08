Baxter Springs School District looking for substitute teachers

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. – One four state school district is looking for more substitute teachers.

The Baxter Springs School District wants to fill up its substitute teacher roster before the start of the school year.

To qualify as a substitute teacher, the applicant must have a teaching certificate from the Kansas Department of Education or a substitute teaching license. If you are looking to obtain a substitute teaching license, you must have 60 college credit hours and can pass a background check. And all substitutes can earn up to $90 a day.

For more information on how to become a substitute teacher in the State of Kansas, click here.