Baxter Springs residents come out to honor their Veterans

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — Another Southeast Kansas town is honoring their veterans Saturday as well.

In Baxter Springs, a Veterans Day demonstration took place on Military Avenue Saturday morning.

A smaller crowd made it out to the event.

One woman says this parade is just one way to show how much Baxter Springs cares for those serving our country.

April Cloyd, Spectator, says, “We’re just so thankful for all that they do for us and our country. And to fight for our freedom and stuff, and it’s just one of the least things we can do to is be out here for them and tell them we’re still rooting for them and we appreciate everything they do and everything they continue to do for us.”

About 50 people made it out for the parade Saturday.