Baxter Springs Police Investigate Shooting Monday

Authorities tell us this is an isolated incident they are investigating

(BAXTER SPRINGS, KS) — Baxter Springs Police tell us tonight they are investigating a shooting that occurred inside a private vehicle at 2800 Military Ave.

This evening Baxter Springs Police were present at the McDonald’s parking lot. An officer was talking with a 37-year-old female who was distraught. The female was inside a vehicle. And it was known she had a gun.

EMS staged the area as they would in any crisis situation. Meaning they were on stand-by just outside the immediate area.

Authorities are still investigating to determine what transpired leading up to officers arriving.

While the officer was talking with the female she suffered a self-inflicted gunshot inside the vehicle.

EMS were dispatched immediately to the scene offer life-saving measures.

5:45 PM the female was transported Priority 1 to Freeman Hospital in Joplin where her condition is unknown.

Baxter Springs PD want everyone to know this was an isolated incident. Police were present when it occurred.

More information will be released when appropriate. This is a continuing investigation by Baxter Springs Police.