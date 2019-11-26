Baxter Springs Police Department welcomes its first female officer

BAXTER SPRINGS, Ks. — A female officer marks a new milestone for a police department in Southeast Kansas.

Her name is Stephanie McBeth and she is the first female officer to work at the Baxter Springs Police Department.

And she hopes her journey inspires others to follow in her footsteps.

There’s a new cop in town, and her name is Stephanie McBeth.

She’s the latest officer to join the Baxter Springs Police Department and she’s also the first female officer the department has ever had.

“And we obviously encounter male and female suspects. It only makes sense that we even the playing field since we have more of an advantage now having males and females to work together with the community,” said McBeth

She didn’t originally see herself going into law enforcement.

Prior to working in Baxter Springs, officer McBeth was on a different track.

“I had a job working in surveillance and I worked with law enforcement there and the opportunity arose for me to pursue law enforcement and I took that opportunity. And I’ve always loved helping people, so.”

Entering this field was never a daunting task for her.

She knew going into a male dominated position could be a challenge, but she’s ready for it.

“It’s not really considered much of a female field. But women can absolutely excel in everything that the men can do. We have great men that work here and I’ve encountered many great men in the academy and in other departments. But women are equally equipped to do the same task.”

In this new position, she hopes to be an inspiration to others.

Possibly getting more girls and other women to consider a career in law enforcement.

“I’m honored by the city of Baxter Springs to have selected me to represent their city. Like you said, there are girls who look up to me, now I’ve had a few of them say to me that they want to be a police officer and now they’re gonna try for it. I’m ecstatic to hear stuff like that.”

Officer McBeth is looking forward to hopefully seeing other women join the department in the future.