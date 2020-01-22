Baxter Springs Police Department to share dispatch with Cherokee County Sheriff

BAXTER SPRINGS, Ks. — The Baxter Springs Police Department agrees to have all of its dispatch services controlled by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

This decision comes in an effort to cut back on costs for the police department.

The Baxter Springs Police Department will no longer dispatch from its location but will instead have an office administrator available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Police Chief and officers will also be available during that time for walk-in reports.

To contact dispatch you can either call 9-1-1 or 620-856-2112.