Baxter Springs Police Chief to retire in 2020

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan.–The Baxter Springs Police Chief announces plans for retirement.

Chief Bill Adams worked in law enforcement for 25 years. His first position was with the Parsons Police Department and he then moved to work in Baxter Springs in 2001. Adams assumed his current role about two years ago.

He says he is grateful to have served such a supportive community.

“Just for the citizens of Baxter, thank you for letting me serve,” Adams explained. “And I mean, Baxter Springs , this isn’t my hometown, I was kind of adopted and they treated me well and especially the citizens have treated me well. I couldn’t ask for a nicer place to work for.”

Adams will officially retire on February 1st, 2020. He says he already has about four applicants looking to fill his position.

He will give city council his suggestions before his departure.