Baxter Springs pharmacy purchases delivery vehicle in anticipation of increasing home delivery needs

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — A local pharmacy is making changes to adapt to the growing needs of its customers.

Wolkar Drug in Baxter Springs has purchased a new vehicle for their home delivery service.

The pharmacy has been offering medication delivery for more than 46 years.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the pharmacy had to close its store to the public and transition to curbside and drive-thru services.

They expect their delivery needs to double.

Pharmacy President Brian Caswell says having this second car will help meet the increase in demand, allowing them to get medications to people quicker.

Caswell says, “So the nice the thing about this is that it’s not limited to just prescriptions, but it’s available for over the counter, again, because people just cant come into the pharmacy see the product. We have a lot of impulse buyers who come in and they go, ‘I need this, I need that.’ Well now what they need to do is just give us a call let us know what they want. We’ll package it up and we’ll home deliver it.”

Caswell says home delivery is available to the pharmacy’s immediate area of Baxter Springs, Galena, and Riverton.

You just have to have a minimum purchase of $10.