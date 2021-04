BAXTER SPRINGS, Ks. — Baxter Springs Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenage boy.

17-year old Jaylun Howey was last seen in Baxter Springs last Tuesday. Authorities believe he may still be somewhere in Baxter – or even Joplin. He’s 5’8″ – weighs between 130 and 140-pounds – and has brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Baxter Springs Police Department or the KBI at the numbers on your screen.