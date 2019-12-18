Baxter Springs PD looking for suspect in hit and run incident

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan — The Baxter Springs Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a hit and run suspect.

Officers responded to the area near the bridge south of Kiwanis Park on East 12th Street around 7:15 Wednesday morning.

The suspect vehicle hit a white Ford passenger vehicle on the driver’s side door and left front bumper/fender before continuing eastbound.

Suspect Vehicle/Description:

Red Pick-up

Driver wearing red baseball cap

If you witnessed the accident, you should contact the Baxter Springs Police Department as soon as possible.