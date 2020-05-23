Baxter Springs looking for funding for new projects

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — Baxter Springs is calling on the community to help them get funding for some new projects.

The city recently sent out their low to moderate income survey.

The survey is used to collect data from residents regarding how much money each household makes.

That information is confidential and used by the federal government to delegate grant money.

If Baxter Springs is a recipient of funds, they will be using them to build a new fire department and upgrade their water system.

Completed surveys can be submitted at city hall.