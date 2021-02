BAXTER SPRINGS, Ks. — Residents in Baxter Springs are breathing a sigh of relief Monday.

The city, today, called off a city-wide water watch. It had been implemented as a result of last week’s winter weather, which ended up clogging the city’s water system. Residents had been urged to conserve water to help not over-tax the water treatment plant.

Plant crews were able to bypass the needed lines to get things back on track.