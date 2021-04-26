Baxter Springs landmark prepares to reopen

KANSAS — Officials at a Baxter Springs historic landmark are making the final preparations to reopen.

The Kansas Route-66 Visitors’ Center is planning to reopen this weekend thanks to the help of volunteers. The hope is to open it as part of the city’s Cowtown Days festival – which begins on Friday.

It’s still planned to be a volunteer-led site – and the goal is to keep it open even days a week from 9 to 4 until December. Before it was shut-down due to the pandemic, the center was a major source of Route-66 tourism for the town.

Mary Billington, Kansas Route 66 Visitors’ Center, said, “Between the visitors’ center and the museum we saw 9 to 10 thousand people come through here and that was just during the hours that we were open so that is a lot of tourists coming through Baxter Springs, and if we’re not open they don’t stop.”

Volunteers are asked to contact the center over the phone. That number – 620-856-2385.