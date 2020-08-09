Baxter Springs has more than 150 Hot Rods visit

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — More than 150 Hot Rods and refurbished vehicles are set to make their way to Baxter Springs on Saturday.

The fourth annual Rat-Town Days Ratrod and Kustom Car Show and Cruise took place at the Baxter Springs campgrounds Saturday.

Old and new cars filled the lot, joined by plenty of vendors selling souvenirs, food and drinks.

A portion of entry fees for vehicles will be donated to a charitable cause, and organizers say with the days turnout, it looks like it will be a good sized donation.

Taylor Segart, Event Organizer, Rattown Days, says, “This year we’ve had a couple projects going on and try to repair some damaged property along Route 66 and that type of thing. In year’s past we’ve donated to charities and other trade school type stuff to promote cars and anything automotive.”

Participants could also win trophies for the vehicles, there were 20 different classes they could win in.

The event will continue tomorrow with cruise to Springfield.