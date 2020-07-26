Baxter Springs get a chance to share a meal with the Chief of Police

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — Baxter Springs residents have the chance to share a meal with the Chief of Police.

Rita’s event center in Baxter Springs hosted breakfast with the chief, Saturday.

Residents were able to purchase a breakfast and chat with members of the local police force.

The purpose of the event was to provide an opportunity for citizens to get to know the men and women behind the badge.

Saturday was the first day the event was held, and the Baxter Springs Chief of Police is pleased with community response.

Russ Harper, Baxter Springs Chief of Police, “I think that’s one reason i’m here in Baxter Springs instead of someplace else. Because the community cares about themselves, their neighbors, their friends, and family, and it’s just fantastic they’re willing to come out at 7:15 in the morning.”

One of the main topics police conversed about at the event was “lock it or lose it”.

They’re encouraging members of the community to always lock their homes and cars so they are not stolen from.