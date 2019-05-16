Baxter Springs couple arrested in felony theft, drug investigation Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. - An investigation into the theft of a debit card from Riverton, and multiple fraudulent charges being made with it, has led to the arrest of two Baxter Springs residents.

Cherokee County Deputies issued a search warrant at 860 East 24th Street in Baxter Springs on Wednesday. Investigators discovered suspected narcotics and evidence of debit card theft.

Robert Harold Sanders and Devon R. Smith, both age 44 of Baxter Springs, were arrested and taken to the Cherokee County Jail.

Sanders is being held for felony theft, possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. His bond has been set at $11,500.

Smith is being held in lieu of $9,000 bond for possessing meth, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

