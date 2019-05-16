News

Baxter Springs couple arrested in felony theft, drug investigation

By:

Posted: May 16, 2019 11:54 AM CDT

Updated: May 16, 2019 11:54 AM CDT

Baxter Springs couple arrested in felony theft, drug investigation

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. - An investigation into the theft of a debit card from Riverton, and multiple fraudulent charges being made with it, has led to the arrest of two Baxter Springs residents.

Cherokee County Deputies issued a search warrant at 860 East 24th Street in Baxter Springs on Wednesday. Investigators discovered suspected narcotics and evidence of debit card theft.

Robert Harold Sanders and Devon R. Smith, both age 44 of Baxter Springs, were arrested and taken to the Cherokee County Jail.

Sanders is being held for felony theft, possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. His bond has been set at $11,500.

Smith is being held in lieu of $9,000 bond for possessing meth, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.
 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Women's History Month ...

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center