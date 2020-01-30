Baxter Springs City Court cancels temporarily due to flu epidemic

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kans. — In a Facebook post by the Baxter Springs Police Department Thursday, it was announced that the Baxter Springs City Court would be cancelled Friday, January 31st due to the flu epidemic.

In order to minimize the spread of the flu that has been affecting the Four State area, the Court issued a statement that they would close Friday and notify those with court dates of their new scheduled time.

They ask that you notify the Judicial Assistant next week if your address is not current at, 620-856-3825.