Baxter Springs church seeks out donations to continue feeding families in need

One Southeast Kansas church is calling on the community to help during their time of need.

The First Assembly of God in Baxter Springs introduced their ‘hope Chest’ earlier this year. Their Hope Chest works as a food pantry to provide underpriveledged families with something to eat.

For the first time since they’ve opened, the food pantry has had to start turning families away that need their assistance. Before they started running out of donations, the food pantry would on average feed about 35 to 40 families a week.

The organization is now calling on the community to ensure no one in the area will go hungry.

“The community has definetly stepped up and has helped, but we can always take food of non-perishabile types and meat that’s frozen,” explained Becky Ernst with the church. “There is always going to be a need in this community and in surrounding communities.”

First Assembly of God in Baxter Springs will be holding a food drive for Hope Chest on November 16th.

For more details on how to donate, click here.