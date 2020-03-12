Baxter Spring’s aging infrastructure causing water supply issues

BAXTER SPRINGS, Ks. — An aging pipeline system is just one looming item on a Southeast Kansas town’s list of much needed repairs.

This past weekend, the city of Baxter Springs had to have their water turned off due to a 3-foot crack in the city’s water pipeline on the Northeast side of town.

This same pipeline caused the area to go under a boil order just a few short week’s ago as well.

Mayor Tim Shallenberger says, without the proper funding, there just isn’t enough money to improve their system — some pipes could very well be about 160 years old.

But he has been looking at solutions to remedy issues as they come up.

Tim Shallenberger, Mayor, Baxter Springs, said, “It’s just a problem. And sewer lines are just as bad, we’ve had an effort where, we’re undertaking and effort to redo some sewer lines now and we just finished an effort to redo some water lines but you have to take them in chunks.”

The city recently fixed pipes downtown, which cost about $500,000.

Mayor Shallenberger adds the city is also looking for funding for their new pool, a new city hall, and new fire and police station.