Baxter Springs school district has decided to close Thursday after a boil order was issued. The district’s release can be read below.

“Due the Boil Water Advisory that has been issued for the town of Baxter Springs, school will be closed on Thursday, February 13, while we prepare adequate water for students.

We expect school to resume on Friday.”

If you live in Baxter Springs, please educate yourself regarding this situation, one source can be found via the link on our previous post.