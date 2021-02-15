Baxter Police working to keep at risk families warm

BAXTER SPRINGS, Ks. — The Baxter Springs Police Department has been going the extra mile to make sure those at risk stay warm during these record low temperatures.

What exactly are police doing?

Ever since the cold weather began last week, Police Chief Russ Harper saw the impact it had on the homeless and at risk families who struggled to stay warm. So he began collecting items like blankets to help them, and it’s since grown tremendously in the city.

Shane Dotson, Southeast Kansas Minister Alliance President, said, “They have been running round the clocks the last three or four days meeting the needs.”

The extreme Winter weather has been making life difficult for those around the Four States. One of the most at risk groups have been the homeless and families without basic utilities.

Russ Harper, Baxter Springs Chief of Police, said, “The people that are walking the streets late at night, that don’t have electricity, the unfortunate, we decided to do the best we can to help them in this process.”

So in an effort to help his community, Baxter Springs Police Chief Russ Harper put out a request for blankets and hand warmers for the department to pass out. The community responded—and in a big way.

“It’s been a community effort, people are the ones who have donated everything, coming together with heaters and blankets and it’s just been tremendous on their behalf.”

Harper even has larger organizations and government departments joining in the cause.

“I called and checked with him and like “Brother we have more than enough blankets right now,” not only that our local volunteer fire department jumped on board and was doing benevolence work as well,” said Dotson.

“I’ve also had charitable groups in town that have offered to put people up in hotels for the night,” said Harper.

With enough support to potentially plan for the next time a freak storm happens.

“This cold front has brought on the awareness of how much need their is for things like that, and being that it was spur of the moment we were the only ones available to do it, but we’re hoping that next time, we’ll have everything in place for it to be a lot easier.”

To make sure everyone in Baxter Springs is taken care of.

“It doesn’t matter who it is, as cold as it is going to be the next few days, we want everyone to survive and stay warm.”

Harper and the police department will continue handing out blankets and the other items for as long as the cold weather continues. As for future plans, nothing has been concretely established by the department but Harper hopes this will help set up warming centers in the town. This way the community can be taken care of whether it’s during another winter storm, tornado, or some other natural disaster.