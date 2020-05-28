Barton County WIC program holds first of its bi-annual baby showers for expectant mothers

BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — Wednesday the Barton County WIC program held the first of its bi-annual baby showers for local expectant mothers.

Moms-to-be were able to drive by and pick up special gifts from the program and enter to win some bigger prizes as well.

Normally this event it held indoors, but due to covid-19 they decided to make it drive-thru instead of cancelling.

Barton County WIC and Nutrition Coordinator Tina Schnelle says the baby shower is held twice a year to reach more moms.

Tina Schnelle, WIC and Nutrition Coordinator, said, “Pregnancy is a very vulnerable time, emotionally, physically and, WIC and Early Head Start and the programs that we are telling people about today are some of the strongest support that a pregnant woman has outside of her own family. And sometimes, its, she doesn’t have family.”

If you’d like more information about the Missouri WIC program, you can visit the link below.

mo.health.gov