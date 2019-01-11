Barton County Sheriff's Office warns residents about phone call scam

The Barton County Sheriff's Office has received multiple complaints of a phone call scam where the offenders will call and say they are the deputy.

The callers have been targeting the elderly, asking them to pay a certain amount of money or they'll go to jail. The scammer then says a deputy will come to their home to arrest them. Law enforcement says they would never call to ask the community for money, so if you do receive one of these phone calls it's a scam.

"We aren't gonna call you and tell you you have a warrant. We’re not gonna call you and tell you to turn yourself in or bring us money. We don't collect money from people for court fines or anything like that. That's not what the Sheriff's office does,” says Chief Dep. Vernon Ring for Barton County.

A common phone number used by the offenders is 417-682-6288. The sheriff's office is asking that if you receive one of these suspicious calls to simply hang up and report it to the authorities.