Barton County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a missing man

The Barton County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help in locating a missing man.

Authorities have conducted a search for 29 year old Michael B. Rapue since October. Family members filed a missing person's report on Rapue on October 24th after no one had seen him or heard from him since October 24th.

If you have information on his whereabouts, contact the Barton County Sheriff's Office at either 417-682-5541 or 417-682-5515, or contact your local law enforcement agency.