Barton County Sheriff looking for missing woman

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Right around 10:45 PM Thursday evening tipsters alerted us to a police pursuit in Carthage. Just as soon as we heard a pursuit, it became a crash on Central Ave.

Our Joplin News First cameras caught Kem Brown, 20, of Carthage being escorted in handcuffs while the Dodge Nitro he was allegedly operating lay halfway into Boomers BBQ & Catering, 1123 West Central.