Barton County Sheriff looking for missing woman

LIBERAL, Mo — (Press Release) Sheriff Mitchell Shaw is asking for the help of the community. The Barton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a missing woman from the Liberal area. On November 14th a family member of Angela L. Lowrie, age 50 made a report that she has not been seen or heard from for several days. We have attached a couple photographs of Mrs Lowrie just in case anybody should happen to locate or see her. If anybody has any information in regards to her whereabouts you’re asked to contact the Barton County Sheriff’s Office at either 417-682-5541 or 417-682-5515 or you can contact your local Law Enforcement Agency.