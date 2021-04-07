Barton County Senior Center to reopen soon

LAMAR, Mo. — With many organizations starting to reach normalcy again one senior center is looking forward to opening their doors.

The Barton County Senior Center has been closed now for over a year. Manager Stormy Cuba says that’s soon to come to an end.

Stormy Cuba – Barton County Senior Center Manager, said, “It’s been a year since we’ve been open and everybody is so excited to come. We’re only going to serve meals twice a week for now, but we’re gonna have Monday pool, Tuesday Bingo, Wednesday cards, Thursday Bingo and Wednesday exercise for our ladies.”

The senior center will open back up on May third. Currently they only have drive-thru meals for their members. While it’s been over a year since they’ve been able to socialize with them, Cuba says being able to open their doors again will be good for their members mental health.

“A lot of our people are widowed, you know, Ms. Fay, one of our ladies she has always said she has her church family, her family and her senior center family. And we’re a smaller community, so it is like a family up here and everybody knows everybody, and their grandchildren and they just miss one another so much.”

Fay Storm – Senior Center Member, said, “It’s been different because you miss all your friends that you meet in the center. Playing the dominos, and cards, visiting with people and just getting aquatinted.”

Although Fay has missed her family at the senior center, she adds that there has been a silver-lining with their doors being closed.

“You get aquatinted with the people that work here and they work so hard to help other peoples meals out to them every Monday, they do such a good job.”

If you’re a member of the senior center you will still have to call in for a reservation until they’re told otherwise. Although their doors are opening back up, Cuba adds that social distancing and other CDC guidelines will still be a priority for them.