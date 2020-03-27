Barton County school districts to remain closed until last week of April

LAMAR, Mo. — In response to the ongoing impact of coronavirus, three Southwest Missouri school districts have made the joint decision to keep their doors closed through April 24.

Schools in Lamar, Golden City, and Liberal will remain closed off until at least the last week of April, the Lamar R-1 School District announced late Friday afternoon.

The district still plans to provide grab-and-go meals for children under 18. Those locations and times will be provided on the Lamar School District website and Facebook page.

School principals and teachers will continue to reach out to families in the upcoming weeks.

Full Lamar R-1 press release:

The ongoing impact of COVID-19 requires school districts to be flexible and make decisions that are in the best interest of public health. In consultation with the Barton County Health Department and area school districts the Barton County School Superintendents (Liberal, Golden City & Lamar) have made a joint decision to extend the “Wellness Break” and closure of all our respective districts will be extended through April 24, 2020.

The extended closure impacts all extra and co-curricular events, practices, and before or after school programs. All buildings remain closed to the public and nonessential personnel.

The Lamar R-1 School District recognizes that this decision will have a wide-ranging impact on many people and are committed to providing learning opportunities at home and other essential services for students, families and communities during this extended closure. The district will continue to provide meal options for children 18 years and under. Grab & Go meal locations & times will be posted on our website and Facebook. We are also committed to providing learning resources and options that parents and students can consider during this unplanned break from regular learning. We ask for your patience as we navigate this unprecedented situation and work through additional details.

Please monitor our website and Facebook accounts for updates, information, and resources. Building principals and teachers will continue to reach out to families each week. Families play an important role in protecting individuals from the spread of COVID-19 and are encouraged to follow the guidance of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention