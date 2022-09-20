MISSOURI — Beginning next week three routes where Burlington Northern/Santa Fe Railroad crosses state routes, two in Barton County and one in Dade County, will close for railroad work.

The details and scheduling of each project start/stop date can be found below:

Sept. 27-28 – Barton County Route W west of Lamar

Oct. 5-6 – Barton County Route T north of Southeast 45th Road between Lamar and Golden City

Oct. 11-12 – Dade County Route N south of U.S. Route 160 between Golden City and Lockwood

During these work periods at the specified crossings, all lanes will CLOSE. Drivers will have access to driveways and entrances on either side of the work zone, but will not be able to travel across the railroad.

MoDOT said there will be no signed detour. Signs and message boards will alert drivers approaching work zone.

Check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map for road closings/traffic impacts.