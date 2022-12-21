DADE COUNTY, Mo. — MoDOT has invited the public to a virtual (online) meeting to learn more about a project to replace or rehabilitate three bridges in Dade County.

The project includes these bridges:

Missouri Route 215 over Stockton Lake (rehabilitation)

Route D over Horse Creek near Golden City (replacement)

Route K over Jordan Creek near Everton (replacement)

The public is invited to make comments and ask questions about the project. The meeting will be available for two weeks beginning Tuesday, December 27, 2022, until Tuesday, January 10, 2023, and can be accessed by following this link here.

Those unable to access the online meeting can contact MoDOT’s Southwest District Office at 417-895-7600.