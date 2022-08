Voters enter the Barton County Memorial Park Office to vote in the August 2nd, 2022 primaries.

LAMAR, Mo. — There has been a change to a voting location in Lamar.

Residents voting in Wards 1 and 2 are now casting their ballots at the Barton County Memorial Park Office.

It’s located on the corner of W. 2nd St. and Gulf St.

Residents had been voting at the National Guard Armory but city officials said staffing issues at the armory prompted the move.

The Memorial Park Office will also be the voting site for Wards 1 and 2 in future elections.