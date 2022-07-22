LAMAR, Mo. — Members of local law enforcement got a sneak peak into a number of park projects happening in Lamar

Their Crime Lab Class wrapped up today — it was through the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

They then stopped by Memorial Park for lunch where they were able to hear about and see some of future plans for the park.

“A first responder area pretty soon, a gazebo in the center, we’re getting the Dan 4th anchor that’s up on the courthouse lawn, it’s going in Memorial Park, so we’ve got several plans coming up. A lot of people ask ‘when are you guys going to be done up there,’ and I tell them we got enough stuff to keep us going for ten years,” said Joe Davis, Barton County Memorial Park Board President.

A ribbon cutting ceremony is planned for September 17th to celebrate the park’s new monuments.